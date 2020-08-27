Bucks were looking to forfeit game, not cancel playoffs, in boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks did not appear to be hoping for the cancellation of the NBA playoffs when they boycotted their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski.

"My understanding is they didn't go into this thinking we want to be the thread that pulls on the season," Andrews said on The Woj Pod. "They went into this thinking 'We want to play basketball but we also want to effect change here.'"

All six teams scheduled to play Wednesday boycotted their games on the Disney campus, leading to Wednesday and Thursday meetings in which players discussed the fate of the season. Ultimately, they decided to resume.

The Bucks lead their best-of-seven series by a 3-1 count.

"The Bucks want to play," Wojnarowski said. "I think their thought was this would be a one-game protest. They would be up 3-2 in the series. I don't think they were going to give the Magic another game and force a Game 7. I think they'd give them a game and it would be 3-2, which didn't happen anyway."

The NBA is reportedly discussing a scenario in which Wednesday's games will be played Friday, moving Thursday's to Saturday.