Despite rumors, Bucks not likely to try to trade for Thunder's Paul

Sam Amico

While the Milwaukee Bucks intend to improve the roster, a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul is viewed as "highly unlikely," according to Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

A recent report from Marc Stein of the New York Times indicated opposing executives expect Paul to be on the Bucks' radar after the Bucks lost in the second round of the playoffs.

Paul, 35, led the Thunder to an inspirational run to the playoffs, but his age and salary could be considered a hindrance for teams that may have an interest. He is due $41 million next season and has a player option for $44 million for 2021-22.

So per Amick and Nehm, the Bucks are likely to turn their attention elsewhere in search of help for star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks would prefer to look elsewhere due to a combination of Paul's salary and the uncertainty on if his personality would mesh with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That's of chief concern, considering Antetokounmpo is eligible to enter free agency at the end of next season.

At least five other teams have an interest in Paul, with Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com citing the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz considering making a run.

