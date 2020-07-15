Bucks' success, culture has GM confident Antetokounmpo will stay

Milkwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst knows he can't worry too much about Giannis Antetokounmpo's free agency in 2021.

Horst has learned to enjoy what the Bucks are doing today, as the team with the NBA's best record (53-12) heading into the scheduled restart.

So how much does Horst worry about The Greek Freak being able to test the market at the end of next season?

"Zero," Horst told reporters. "We can only control what we can control."

Horst's stance makes sense. There are bigger, more immediate goals at hand. For everyone in the NBA, just getting some real practices are looked at as a blessing. For the Bucks, getting to continue the season with a real shot at the title is about as meaningful as it gets.

All season, this team has again proven its more than just Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton has again been one of the league's most underrated forwards. Eric Bledsoe has a handle on things as the point guard, Brook Lopez as steady center.

The role players and reserves understand what's expected of them and manage to play within themselves, not forcing things and staying committed to a team-first approach for the win.

And Mike Budenholzer has continued to be the coach who brings it all together.

Still, it's not hard to understand where the Bucks would probably be without the reigning league MVP.

But as Horst mentioned, the only Antetokounmpo the Bucks can concern themselves with is the one who is on the team today. So far, it's a marriage both partners seem to thoroughly enjoy.

That's not to say Horst is naive. He knows the Antetokounmpo free-agency rumors are coming. Heck, they've already arrived. He also knows others around the league will try to influence Antetokounmpo's future.

If it’s considered tampering or recruiting or whatever it is, in our league people talk, people are connected, people have relationships," Horst said.

"At the end of the day, I have full confidence in my personal relationship, our league’s relationship, our coach’s relationship, his teammate’s relationship with Giannis in what we’re doing and what we’re about.”