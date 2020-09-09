Community Dribbles: So, where do the Bucks go from here?

It's time to ask some serious questions about the Milwaukee Bucks after a season-ending 103-94 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the East semifinals Tuesday.

If they ever make a movie about this season, it may be called, "The Big Disappointment II: How we failed to get it done yet again."

For the second year in a row, the Bucks finished with the league's best record. For the second year in a row, they're going somewhere other than the Finals.

And for the first time, they may be wondering if they're going about things the right way.

It's true the Bucks didn't have star forward and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo for this one. He was out with a right ankle injury suffered two games ago. But let's face it, the Bucks were in a 3-0 hole with him.

So what now? What will make the Bucks a better team? Do they need to contemplate trading Khris Middelton? What about Brook Lopez? Or maybe both with a couple of others in an effort to re-purpose for the vital Antetokounmpo contract year of 2020-21?

Let's put it this way ... if this happens again next season, you have to believe that The Greek Freak will be a goner.

So how would you try to fix it?

Give your thoughts in the comments below and I'll hop in.