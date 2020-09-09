SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Bucks expected to explore trade for Thunder point guard Paul

Sam Amico

Opposing executives tell Marc Stein of the New York Times they expect the Milwaukee Bucks to explore a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul this offseason.

The Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in five games by the Miami Heat on Tuesday, despite finishing with the NBA's best regular-season record for the second straight season.

Paul, 35, and the Thunder just completed a surprising run to the playoffs, losing in seven games to the Houston Rockets in the first round.

The Thunder are have parted ways with coach Billy Donovan, a move that leads many to believe that they are headed for an all-out rebuild.

Paul, 35, is coming off an excellent season. The problem for potential trade partners is the fact he's due to make around in $41 million in 2020-21, and has a player option for $44 million the season after that.

Still, the Bucks may be looking to shake things up as star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is now entering a contract year.

"There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul -- complicated as that would be financially -- if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade," Stein wrote.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

StrikeOut

Community Dribbles: So, where do the Bucks go from here?

Despite compiling NBA's best regular season record for second straight year, Milwaukee bounced yet again.

Sam Amico

Despite inspiring run from Thunder, Donovan out as coach

Oklahoma City, Billy Donovan can't reach agreement on contract extension following surprising year to remember.

Sam Amico

NBA announces All-Defensive teams

League reveals it’s top 10 defenders, with Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way.

Sam Amico

Nets free agent Chandler finalizing deal with Chinese club

Veteran forward appeared in 35 games with Brooklyn this past season, apparently set to return to former team.

Sam Amico

Langdon, Booth among those Kings seek to interview for GM role

A pair of Cleveland Cavaliers former assistant general managers said to be on radar of Sacramento.

Sam Amico

Jamison: LeBron's 2010 decision to split left Cavs feeling numb

Former forward recalls aftermath of when LeBron took off for Miami Heat as unrestricted free agent.

Sam Amico

NBA has come a long way as ESPN celebrates 41st anniversary

It may be hard to believe today, but league and network were both struggling to get noticed during early run together.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers Notes: Toppin, draft, 2k21 rankings, training camp

Cleveland could consider University of Dayton power forward with No. 5 pick, though he certainly won't be only option.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Paul agrees to deal with Chinese club

Former Illinois standout has played in NBA with Spurs and G League with Canton Charge after going undrafted.

Sam Amico