Bucks expected to explore trade for Thunder point guard Paul

Opposing executives tell Marc Stein of the New York Times they expect the Milwaukee Bucks to explore a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul this offseason.

The Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in five games by the Miami Heat on Tuesday, despite finishing with the NBA's best regular-season record for the second straight season.

Paul, 35, and the Thunder just completed a surprising run to the playoffs, losing in seven games to the Houston Rockets in the first round.

The Thunder are have parted ways with coach Billy Donovan, a move that leads many to believe that they are headed for an all-out rebuild.

Paul, 35, is coming off an excellent season. The problem for potential trade partners is the fact he's due to make around in $41 million in 2020-21, and has a player option for $44 million the season after that.

Still, the Bucks may be looking to shake things up as star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is now entering a contract year.

"There are rival teams that believe Milwaukee will explore trading for Chris Paul -- complicated as that would be financially -- if Oklahoma City indeed makes CP3 available via trade," Stein wrote.