Dribbles: Magic pull first stunner by topping Bucks in bubble

Sam Amico

Random dribbles following the Milwaukee Bucks' 122-110 upset of a loss to the Orlando Magic in Game 1 of their playoff series Tuesday on the Disney campus.

1. The Bucks are a mess and have been since arriving in Orlando. This was just the latest example. Most experts and fans predicted they would pull it together when the games mean the most. Well, guess again.

2. As Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel noted, this was the first time a No. 8 seed beat a No. 1 in an opening game since the Chicago Bulls did it to the Boston Celtics back in 2017. Not sure about that game, but in this one, the No. 1 seed was embarrassed.

3. It should also be noted that the Magic were without the injured Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and Michael Carter-Williams. Yet they dominated, thanks mostly to center Nikola Vucevic's 35 points.

4. Terrence Ross added 18 points and Markelle Fultz (remember him?) and Gary Clark scored 15 apiece. The Bucks had few answers defensively and failed to come close to matching the Magic's energy.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and pulled down 17 rebounds, but it hardly felt like a dominant performance. It was more like a superstar getting his stats during the course of a game. That's hardly Antetokounmpo's fault. The Bucks just seem to be having chemistry issues and are struggling to make timely shots.

6. On the bright side for the Bucks, the Magic also defeated the highly favored Toronto Raptors in their opening playoff game last season. The Raptors went on to win the series ... and the championship. But this just feels different. The Bucks clearly aren't "together" and don't have much time to get there.

