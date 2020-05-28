AllCavs
Bucks co-owner suggests vote on NBA return coming 'early next week'

Sam Amico

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has been open in speculating about the NBA's return and that didn't change during his latest appearance on CNBC.

Lasry confirmed that Adam Silver will hold another conference call with team owners on Friday (one day after Silver's call with general managers).

“I think what will happen tomorrow is that Adam’s going to recommend to the board the different options that we’re going to have about reopening,” Lasry said. “And I think the board will think about it over the weekend and then hopefully have another meeting early next week to vote on what we all feel will be the reopening of the NBA.”

All but seven teams have reopened their practice facilities, with the Chicago Bulls expected to trim that number to six on Friday.

A recent ESPN report said that teams are expecting to receive plans about resuming the season sometime around June 1. Multiple reports have said the league is targeting a mid- to late-July restart is the goal.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando has been called the frontrunner to host the league's return.

“I think at the end of the day, we’ll be in Orlando at Disney,” Lasry said. “The question is going to be, will we have all 30 teams there? Will we have 24? Whatever the number will end up being. But hopefully, by the middle of July, we start playing again.”

The Bucks (53-12) owned the league's best record when the NBA went on hiatus March 11.

