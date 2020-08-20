Timberwolves back where they often are: Dreaming of lotto luck

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in a familiar place, praying that a ping pong ball bounces their way.

That can happen Thursday in the NBA Draft Lottery (ESPN, 8:30 p.m. EST). It can also not happen.

The Timberwolves are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers for the best odds at the No. 1 overall pick at 14 percent. But as Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune pointed out, the odds that the Wolves finish sixth (26 percent) are even greater.

This year's draft isn't expected to produce a franchise-chaser, with the likes of well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball, Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards and Memphis center James Wiseman sitting atop most everyone's draft board.

Still, finishing higher is better than lower, because higher gives you considerably better odds of drafting an immediate contributor. A higher pick is also more enticing if you decide to make a deal.

"Of course, wherever the Wolves end up, they may not stay there permanently. In President Gersson Rosas’ lone draft as Wolves boss, he moved up from No. 11 to No. 6 to take Jarrett Culver, sending Dario Saric to Phoenix in the process," Hine wrote.

"With a guaranteed top-seven pick, plus the No. 17 and No. 33 picks, the Wolves have a lot of options for Rosas to use in potential trades."

So far, the Timberwolves have picked first overall just once. They have never moved up.

And so it goes. Another year of the Timberwolves being in the lottery and another year of them hoping to be somewhere much more meaningful at the end of next season.