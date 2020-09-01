SI.com
Wolves' Rosas won't name names, but lays out goals with first overall pick

Sam Amico

Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was happy to reveal who the team will take with the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

'We're gonna pick the best player available," Rosas said, laughing, in an exclusive video interview with the Minneapolis Star Tribune. I'll reveal that secret to you here."

Rosas can afford to smile, because for the first time in franchise history, the Timberwolves moved up. And now they control the draft.

"There's a lot of little things you gotta get right," Rosas said. "But as you focus on those little things, it's very encouraging to have the opportunity to have a big thing go right, and that's the lottery."

Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and basketball celebrity point guard LaMelo Ball are all considered candidates for the first overall pick.

Still, there is no clear-cut No. 1, leading some skeptics to refer to this as a "down" year for the draft.

Rosas, however, doesn't agree with that assessment.

"I'd argue that there's talent in every draft," he said. "Just because there's not a specific top guy, or multiple top guys, having been identified ... the ability to be No. 1 in the draft is very impactful. The opportunity to draft a player, trade that player, that that pick gives us a lot of opportunities, and gives our organization an opportunity to take a big step forward."

The Timerwolves are feeling good about where they're headed, once the finally 2020-21 season finally resumes (tentatively scheduled for December).

It starts with center Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D'Angelo Russell, acquired from the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, a former No. 1 overall pick himself.

Russell has already delivered, as he was the man who represented the Wolves on their big lottery night.

"We've got a lot of work to do," Rosas said. "We're very focused on building the foundation, building the identity, and creating an organization that is sustainable in terms of its success. ... We have the 17th pick and the 33rd pick as well, so it's a big offseason for us."

Big could mean better, and as Rosas mentioned, much truly will come down to adding the best available talent -- or at least using that talent to acquire pieces to help push the Timberwolves closer to contention.

'For us it's about continuing to add talent to the program, continuing to develop that talent, continue to build our identity, our philosophy and to improve on both ends of the court," Rosas said.

