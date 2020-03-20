AllCavs
Timberwolves Owner Has High Hopes Of NBA Finishing Season

Sam Amico

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor is remaining optimistic about the NBA resuming its season and crowning a champion.

“I’m really hopeful," Taylor told Sid Hartman of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "I think we’re going to do it, if it’s at all possible.

"This is a health issue that we have no control over, but I think for our players and our fans, I would like to see us take a break and hopefully we can get back in 30 days and finish the season. 

"I think the playoffs, they’re just so much fun and so important to our fans and our players.”

The NBA is on hiatus because of the coronvirus outbreak. Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that he expects the suspension of play to last at least 30 days. Most suspect the league will be shut down beyond that time frame.

Not only has the league stopped the season, but now teams have been ordered to close their practice facilities.

Still, there is talk that should the virus subside enough, games can be played in empty arenas over the summer and perhaps into fall.

Silver himself recently suggested as much.

"Something I've always said is 99 percent of people consume our game through some sort of media platform. It's only a tiny percentage of fans who get to see our games in arenas," he told ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

"So those fans who watch on television, or whatever device they have, are fans just like people in the arena. Maybe through new kinds of technology there are ways fans can be virtual and react to plays and make noise in the arena."

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

