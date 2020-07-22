Garnett group preparing bid to buy Timberwolves and 'achieve my dream'

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett is part of a group looking to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, as longtime team owner Glen Taylor explores a sale of the franchise.

"My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis," Garnett wrote on Twitter. "I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is."

Garnett added, "No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream."

Taylor, 79, has owned the Timberwolves since 1995. He has retained The Raine Group to handle the sale, according to Scott Soshnick of Sportico, who broke the news.

Garnett, 44, played in the NBA from 1995-2006, spending 13 total seasons with the Timerwolves and winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He was a 15-time All-Star and was named NBA MVP in 2004.

The Timberwolves finished with the league's third-worst record this season and are not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando next week.