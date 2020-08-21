SI.com
Take it or trade it? No telling what T-Wolves will do with top pick

Sam Amico

This time, the ball fell in favor of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and team president Gersson Rosas implied that, hey, it's about time.

"We've done the little things right and the opportunity to catch a break, it feels right," Rosas told reporters.

One thing the Timberwolves did right was enter Thursday's NBA Draft Lottery tied with Golden State and Cleveland for best odds to win the top pick (14 percent). And that the Timberwolves did.

The rest is up to Rosas and his staff.

“This allows us to take a major step in terms of the talent acquisition, whether it’s in the draft or trade market, whatever the case may be,” Rosas said. “It really positions us well moving forward.”

It's hard to know which way the T-Wolves will go. It's probably much too early for that discussion, as the draft isn't until Oct. 16.

The names mentioned most as the top three prospects, in no order: Point guard LaMelo Ball, center James Wiseman and shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

It's hard to envision the Wolves taking Ball with D'Angelo Russell on the roster. It's hard to envision them taking Wiseman when they already have Karl-Anthony Towns. And it makes you wonder if they'll taking another shooting guard after landing Jarrett Culver in the most recent draft.

That said, Rossas could also take any of the three. When you finish with the league's third-worst record, you don't overlook any position or possibility.

“There’s a lot of steps left in this journey for us, but today was a significant one,” Rosas said. “We’re excited about the potential level of player that we can add to our organization, but at the same time, we’re going to be very aggressive. We’re going to look at every avenue to improve this team.”

