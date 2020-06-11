AllCavs
Williams completes coaching staff at Alabama State

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard and newly minted Alabama State coach Mo Williams has finalized his coaching staff.

Williams is in his first season as a head coach at any level, and he will be assisted by Dannton Jackson, Andrew Steele and Trey Johnson, the school announced Thursday.

Jackson will serve as associate head coach after holding the same position at UAB. Overall, he has 28 years of experience coaching in the college game, including 13 years as a head coach. Williams referred to Jackson as "a mentor."

Steele arrives at Alabama State after one season at director of basketball video services at Alabama, where Williams played his college ball. Steele also spent one season as director of basketball operations at each Troy and South Alabama.

Meanwhile, Johnson is a former standout player at Alcorn State and Jackson State (2004-07). He led Jackson State to the 2007 NCAA Tournament after being named SWAC Player of the Year as a senior.

Johnson was also named first team All-G League in 2011 and selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 30th round of the MLB draft (2002).

Williams played in the NBA from 2003-17, winning a championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. He spent the previous two years as an assistant coach at Cal State-Northridge.

The Hornets are coming off an 8-24 season, including a 7-11 mark in the SWAC.

