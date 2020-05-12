AmicoHoops
Former NBA guard Williams accepts coaching job at Alabama State

Former NBA guard Mo Williams has accepted the coaching position at Alabama State, both Williams and the school announced Tuesday.

Williams was a 6-foot-1 point guard who spent 13 years in the NBA. That included some time next to LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He also played for the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers.

He was actually part of a trade to the Clippers that landed the Cavs the No. 1 overall pick in 2011 -- which they used to draft Kyrie Irving.

Shortly after the deal, Williams admitted he didn't want to be traded from Cleveland, before shrugging and saying, "But it worked out pretty well for the Cavs."

Williams returned to the Cavs in 2015-16, and while he saw limited action, was a member of the championship team that season.

He has served as an assistant under CSU Northridge head coach Mark Gottfried since 2018. (Former UCLA coach Jim Harrick is also a member of Gottfried's staff.)

Alabama State competes in the SWAC and finished 8-24 this past season.

Williams, 37, is a native of Jackson, Miss., and played his college ball at Alabama.

