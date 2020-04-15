Mock Draft: No Obvious Selection For First Overall Pick
Sam Amico
This is the first of many mock drafts to come. We have no idea when the draft will actually take place.
Right now, it's scheduled for June 25. That doesn't seem realistic, given the state of pro basketball and the world overall. Some teams are reportedly pushing the league to move the draft until no sooner than Aug. 1.
In fact, we don't even know when or how the lottery will be handled. That is scheduled for May 19, but odds are, that will be moved too. So this mock is based entirely on records.
Interestingly, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers hold the top spots in that scenario. That's interesting because they just recently met four straight times in the Finals.
At any rate, there is no clear-cut choice for No. 1 this year, no LeBron James or Shaquille O'Neal or Anthony Davis. But hey, Kawhi Leonard was drafted 15th overall. So was Giannis Antetokounmpo.
So sometimes, supposedly "bad" drafts can produce hidden gems.
But enough of all that. Here's the mock. Leave any thoughts in the comments section below and I'll be happy to respond.
- Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
- Cleveland: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA/Australia
- Minnesota: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel
- Atlanta: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
- Detroit: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
- New York: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
- Chicago: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
- Charlotte: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
- Washington: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
- Phoenix: RJ Hampton, PG/SG, USA/Australia
- San Antonio: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Germany
- Sacramento: Devin Vassell, G/F, Florida State
- New Orleans: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
- Portland: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
- Orlando: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
- Minnesota: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
- Boston: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul
- Dallas: Theo Maledon, PG, France
- Milwaukee: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
- Brooklyn: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State
- Denver: Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt
- Philadelphia: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
- Miami: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
- Utah: Vernon Carey, PF/C, Duke
- Oklahoma City: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota
- Boston: Chris Smith, F, UCLA
- New York: Elijah Hughes, SG, Syracuse
- Toronto: Nick Richards, C, Kentucky
- LA Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke
- Boston: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.