AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Mock Draft: No Obvious Selection For First Overall Pick

Sam Amico

This is the first of many mock drafts to come. We have no idea when the draft will actually take place. 

Right now, it's scheduled for June 25. That doesn't seem realistic, given the state of pro basketball and the world overall. Some teams are reportedly pushing the league to move the draft until no sooner than Aug. 1.

In fact, we don't even know when or how the lottery will be handled. That is scheduled for May 19, but odds are, that will be moved too. So  this mock is based entirely on records. 

Interestingly, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers hold the top spots in that scenario. That's interesting because they just recently met four straight times in the Finals.

At any rate, there is no clear-cut choice for No. 1 this year, no LeBron James or Shaquille O'Neal or Anthony Davis. But hey, Kawhi Leonard was drafted 15th overall. So was Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So sometimes, supposedly "bad" drafts can produce hidden gems.

But enough of all that. Here's the mock. Leave any thoughts in the comments section below and I'll be happy to respond.

  1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
  2. Cleveland: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA/Australia
  3. Minnesota: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel
  4. Atlanta: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
  5. Detroit: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
  6. New York: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
  7. Chicago: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC
  8. Charlotte: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
  9. Washington: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
  10. Phoenix: RJ Hampton, PG/SG, USA/Australia
  11. San Antonio: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Germany
  12. Sacramento: Devin Vassell, G/F, Florida State
  13. New Orleans: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
  14. Portland: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
  15. Orlando: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
  16. Minnesota: Josh Green, SG, Arizona
  17. Boston: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul
  18. Dallas: Theo Maledon, PG, France
  19. Milwaukee: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington
  20. Brooklyn: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State
  21. Denver: Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt
  22. Philadelphia: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
  23. Miami: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
  24. Utah: Vernon Carey, PF/C, Duke
  25. Oklahoma City: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota
  26. Boston: Chris Smith, F, UCLA
  27. New York: Elijah Hughes, SG, Syracuse
  28. Toronto: Nick Richards, C, Kentucky
  29. LA Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke
  30. Boston: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Decisions Await Altman, Cavaliers Once Offseason Finally Arrives

Cleveland GM has a busy summer ahead trying to prepare for what's next, whenever that may be.

Sam Amico

Could NBA Eliminate Courtside Seating Upon Return?

League will most certainly need to make changes to how close to action fans are allowed.

Sam Amico

Bulls Have Yet To Make Decision On Boylen's Future As Coach

New executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has had conversations with Boylen, but avoiding comment.

Sam Amico

Bulls Line Up Interviews For GM Vacancy; Battier Likely Out

New basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas looking to fill Chicago's key front office roles.

Sam Amico

Denver Notes: Booth, Bol, Draft, Missing Pieces

Nuggets looking to fill general manager chair after Arturas Karnisovas takes job running the Bulls.

Sam Amico

NBA Pressing On With Pre-Draft Evaluations Despite Uncertainty

League trying to give prospects and early-entry candidates as much feedback as possible during hiatus.

Sam Amico

LA Notes: Lakers, LeBron, Kobe, Clippers, Rivers

LeBron James has been keeping the Lakers motivated during NBA hiatus, according to GM Rob Pelinka.

Sam Amico

Bulls' Boylen Hoping To 'Sit Down' With Karnisovas, Discuss Future

Chicago coach releases statement, welcoming new chief of basketball operations.

Sam Amico

Bulls Exec Karnisovas Makes Hires, Interviewing GM Candidates

Chicago's new basketball operations chief reportedly hits ground running immediately after taking job.

Sam Amico

Rockets Owner On Economy: 'We've Got To Start Opening Up In May'

Tilman Fertitta cites overall American cash flow, mental health as important reasons to start returning to work.

Sam Amico