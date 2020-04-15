Mock Draft: No Obvious Selection For First Overall Pick

This is the first of many mock drafts to come. We have no idea when the draft will actually take place.

Right now, it's scheduled for June 25. That doesn't seem realistic, given the state of pro basketball and the world overall. Some teams are reportedly pushing the league to move the draft until no sooner than Aug. 1.

In fact, we don't even know when or how the lottery will be handled. That is scheduled for May 19, but odds are, that will be moved too. So this mock is based entirely on records.

Interestingly, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers hold the top spots in that scenario. That's interesting because they just recently met four straight times in the Finals.

At any rate, there is no clear-cut choice for No. 1 this year, no LeBron James or Shaquille O'Neal or Anthony Davis. But hey, Kawhi Leonard was drafted 15th overall. So was Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So sometimes, supposedly "bad" drafts can produce hidden gems.

But enough of all that. Here's the mock. Leave any thoughts in the comments section below and I'll be happy to respond.

Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia Cleveland: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA/Australia Minnesota: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel Atlanta: James Wiseman, C, Memphis Detroit: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton New York: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State Chicago: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC Charlotte: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn Washington: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona Phoenix: RJ Hampton, PG/SG, USA/Australia San Antonio: Killian Hayes, PG/SG, Germany Sacramento: Devin Vassell, G/F, Florida State New Orleans: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky Portland: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova Orlando: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina Minnesota: Josh Green, SG, Arizona Boston: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul Dallas: Theo Maledon, PG, France Milwaukee: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Washington Brooklyn: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State Denver: Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt Philadelphia: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado Miami: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State Utah: Vernon Carey, PF/C, Duke Oklahoma City: Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota Boston: Chris Smith, F, UCLA New York: Elijah Hughes, SG, Syracuse Toronto: Nick Richards, C, Kentucky LA Lakers: Cassius Stanley, SG, Duke Boston: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.