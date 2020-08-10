Harrell returns to Clippers following death of grandmother

Power forward Montrezl Harrell has rejoined the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the first part of the NBA restart following the death of his grandmother.

“I’m back!!!!!!!! I lost my best friend my number one lady… So this next wave of greatness is coming with a lot of pain and passion," Harrell tweeted.

“This for you MA!!!!! IM DIFFERENT BELIEVE THAT!”



Harrell is 6-foot-7 and left the Disney campus in early July. He is averaging career-highs of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 63 games.

“He brings a lot of energy for us,” Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard told reporters. “Good rebounder. Also good on switching. Good post-up player. Good passer. Once we add a guy that’s playing the whole entire game, 48 minutes, I think it will make the team better.”

The Clippers (47-23) are in second place in the Western Conference with two seedong games to go before the playoffs.