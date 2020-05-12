Cavs' Nance staying optimistic on resuming season, would miss fans

Larry Nance Jr. wants to the games to begin again, but the idea of playing in arenas without fans would be ... well, different.

"It'd be bizarre," the Cleveland Cavaliers forward said. "Not having them would take away homecourt advantage. Playing at home means having the fans behind us. ... Fans can't be understated, in my opinion."

Nance addressed multiple topics in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday -- from trying to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic to heading back into the practice facility to whether the season should even resume.

He even talked about what was learned during a call between NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the players last week.

"I don't know. I'm really trying to stay optimistic, because I want to come back," he said. "I'd be lying if I said we came away from that phone call with any extra knowledge. I'd be lying if I said I knew anything that you didn't."

Nance and many others want to play, that much is clear. A conference call between stars such as LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly took place Monday, the purpose being to reiterate they want a conclusion to the season.

Other players have been vocal in saying they're not so sure. Nance apparently can see both sides.

"While I want to get back tomorrow, I also respect the opinion of guys who have bigger things to worry about," he said. "But as long as it's safe, I'll be there."

When it comes to potentially returning, all the talk right now is for the players, the coaches, the staff and their families to stay in a "bubble" city, playing all games in one city and in empty arenas.

Nance reiterated safety is the priority above all else.

"I think the key word being it's totally safe and totally locked down," he said. "I don't care, I'll play 82 games in 82 days at this point. I think all the guys are itching to come back."

SHAPING UP

Nance has been among the players working out at the Cavs' practice facility in Independence since it reopened Friday. He admitted that it's been different to practice at a basket, by himself, without the "challenge" of teammates.

But he is relishing the chance to hold a ball, be back in a real gym and get up some shots.

As for how long it will take to get ready before playing in an actual game ... well, that's a different matter entirely. Like most, he knows that it will take an actual extended training camp before being able to compete against other NBA players again.

"There's no such shape as game shape," he said. "To get back up to where we ended the season, it would be really tough. I'd say a minimum of two-and-half half or three weeks (of training camp), and that's if really got after it. If I had to run up and down a basketball court right now, I'd just be gassed."

The Cavs (19-46) had the worst record in the Eastern Conference and second-worst overall at the hiatus. There season was undoubtedly over in terms of fighting for a playoff spot.

But Nance believes there's a reason to keep going, anyway. The reason?

"The fact that I love basketball," he said. "Ideally we'd be a playoff team right now. But that doesn't take away the fact we want to play. First comes the love of the game. ... This is the longest I haven't played."

Plus, as Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff recently said, everyone wants to see the league crown a champion. Nance agreed.

"If I were Giannis, LeBron or Kawhi, I'd be pretty upset about (cancelling the season)," Nance said. "That's taking a valuable year off someone's career. ... I want to see someone win. If it can't be us, I want to see someone."

FINAL THOUGHTS

Nance, 27, was tested for the coronavirus in March, as part of what he labeled the initial panic. The test came back negative.

Up until that point, the Cavs had been playing some of their best basketball of the season. They went 5-6 after Bickerstaff took over for John Beilein in February.

Along the way, they looked cohesive and determined. They seemed to really enjoy the game again and it showed.

"During the stretch with J.B., we beat a very good Heat team, we beat the Sixers, we beat San Antonio," Nance said. "We played and really competed with some really good teams in that stretch. I think there was no fluke about it. There were times we out-manned, out-physicaled and out-hustled (the opponent). I was really enjoying that."

As for the time away, Nance has been spending time with father Larry Nance Sr., watching "The Last Dance," debating about James vs. Michael Jordan and trying his hand at some new things.

Basketball apparently remains what he does best.

"The biggest thing I've learned is I'm really bad as a handyman," he said.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.