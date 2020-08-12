AllCavs
Coach McMillan, Pacers agree to contract extension

Sam Amico

The Indiana Pacers generally play hard, play smart and in the minds of many, tend to overachieve.

At least, that's been the Pacers under coach Nate McMillan, who was undoubtedly in the running for the Coach of the Year award he ended up not receiving.

Either way, the Pacers and McMillan have agreed to a contract extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"No brainer," one opposing general manager texted SI.

McMillan was the final hire of former Pacers GM Larry Bird, now an advisor with the club. In four seasons, McMillan has guided the Pacers to the playoffs each time -- including this one. They entered Wednesday as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers are expected to be minus injured All-Star power forward Domantas Sabonis (foot) in the playoffs. Also, star guard Victor Oladipo has been working his way back from a right knee injury suffered last season.

Still, McMillan always seems to find a new star -- and for the Pacers, that has been small forward T.J. Warren, who has stood out in the restart on the Disney campus.

McMillan is a former point guard with the Seattle SuperSonics and eventually became the Sonics' coach. He has a winning percentage of .528 in 16 seasons with the Sonics, Portland Trail Blazers and Pacers, and is one of just 26 coaches with at least 600 career wins.

