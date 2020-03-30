Pacers' McMillan: When NBA Resumes, It Will Be Like Starting Over

Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan was fairly happy with how things were going heading into the NBA's hiatus, but thoughts of basketball seem far from his mind today.

"We have to look at this and take this thing real serious," McMillan told J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star. "Take care of ourselves and each other."

The Pacers (39-26) continued their role as the East's darkhorse all the way to the suspension of the season March 11. All-Star guard Victor Oladipo was working his way back to playoff form. And as Michael noted, they were hopeful of getting out of the first round for the first time in six years.

But all of that has been lost, and there is no telling when or if the 2019-20 NBA season will resume.

Right now, teams can't even hold individual workouts with practice facilities closed. So like everything else, a return to basketball is very much still in the to-be-determined phase.

"Of course you think about it. You wonder when we’re going to play again," McMillan told Michael. "When we do start back, everybody will be off the same amount of time. It'll be like starting the season over."

McMillan, 55, has led the Pacers to the playoffs in all three of his seasons in Indiana. He has compiled a 655-586 overall record with the Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle SuperSonics.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.