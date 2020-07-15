Robinson endorses Thibodeau for Knicks coaching job

Former New York Knicks guard and NBA Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson thinks Tom Thibodeau should be the pick for the team's coaching job.

Robinson addressed the Knicks' search in an exclusive interview with veteran reporter Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

"He’s a student of the game and he’s a teacher -- he’s both. He’s like Yoda," Robinson told Begley. "He knows his stuff, he really gets after it, he watches a lot of film. He preaches defense-first and if you play defense, you get offense. That’s the reward.

"I learned a lot from coach Tom Thibodeau over the years when I was in Boston with him for a year and when I was in Chicago for a year. If (there’s) anybody that can change the Knicks, it’s probably him.”

Thibodeau is believed to be the frontrunner for the job out of a long list of candidates. The Knicks reportedly concluded their second round of interviews Monday.

Others considered to be among the top candidates -- Jason Kidd, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson, Mike Brown and interim man Mike Miller.

"He really helps you become a great student of the game yourself," Robinson told Begley of Thibodeau. "If you’re not watching as much film as him and you’re not prepared, he’ll let you know about it. That’s one thing I respect, and I love about what coach Tom Thibodeau brought to the table."

The Knicks are now under the direction of new team president Leon Rose. Thibodeau was once represented by Rose when Rose was a high-profile agent with CAA.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. The Knicks, who will not be among them, are expected to name a new coach by the time the season begins again.]

Robinson, 36, played in the NBA from 2005-15 with eight different teams. He won the Slam Dunk title on three occasions.