AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Greek power has former Bucks guard Wolters on radar

Sam Amico

Free agent point guard Nate Wolters is drawing interest from Greek club Panathinaikos, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Wolters, 29, is 6-foot-4 and was selected by the Washington Wizards in the second round (No. 38 overall) of the 2013 draft. He was immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks the following day.

He spent most of three seasons with the Bucks, and then signed two 10-day contracts with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2014-15. He also appeared in five games with the Utah Jazz in 2017.

Wolters carries NBA career averages of 5.5 points and 2.5 assists in a total of 84 games. He has also spent time in Turkey, Serbia France and Lithuania, and spent this past season with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers get their man in Smith, but will he make a difference?

Veteran shooting guard has up-and-down basketball past, but mostly down in final days with Cavaliers.

Sam Amico

Why Blazers' McCollum must channel his play from 2019 West semis in Orlando

CJ McCollum had arguably the best stretch of his career during the 2019 Western conference semifinals.

Cameron Fields

Former Suns forward Peters closing in on deal in Spain

Baskonia trying to work out deal with ex-Valparaiso standout and 2017 Horizon League Player of the Year.

Sam Amico

Former Wizards forward Singleton nearing deal in Turkey

Well-traveled veteran was drafted in first round in 2011 and spent three seasons in NBA.

Sam Amico

Knicks have reservations about playing in 'bubble' for bottom eight

With eight free agents, New York may not be a great fit for the concept of offseason games.

Sam Amico

Knicks skip call with NBA on playing in Chicago to interview Kidd, Hardy

New York marching on with coaching search; not opposed to participating in minicamps and games.

Sam Amico

Non-playoff teams can't make trades for at least a month, maybe more

League has closed windows on transactions until, at the very least, the playoffs get rolling in August.

Sam Amico

Eight teams left out of Orlando likely to get some run in Chicago

Mini-camps and games reportedly close to being finalized in another NBA "bubble" scenario in the fall.

Sam Amico

Davis: Time off only increases Lakers' shot at championship

Star power forward says LA likely to make most of hiatus as aches and pains had time to heal.

Sam Amico

Jazz star Mitchell on Gobert: 'Right now we're good'

Utah's standout guard says he and big man are just ready to get the ball rolling again when NBA season resumes.

Sam Amico