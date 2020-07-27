Free agent point guard Wolters agrees to deal in Russia

Free agent point guard Nate Wolters has agreed to a contract with Russian club Unics Kazan, as relayed by Eurohoops.net.

Wolters, 29, is 6-foot-4 and was selected by the Washington Wizards out of South Dakota State in the second round (No. 38 overall) of the 2013 draft. He was immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks the following day.

He spent most of three seasons with the Bucks, and then signed two 10-day contracts with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2014-15. He also appeared in five games with the Utah Jazz in 2017.

Wolters carries NBA career averages of 5.5 points and 2.5 assists in a total of 84 games. He has also spent time in Turkey, Serbia France and Lithuania, and spent this past season with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.