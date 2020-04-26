NBA Allowing Some Teams to Reopen Practice Facilities May 1

NBA teams will be reopening their practice facilities Friday, provided the teams are located in markets where coronavirus restrictions are being loosened, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Commissioner Adam Silver recently said that the league is hopeful of completing the 2019-20 season, with multiple reports suggesting the league would play into September to make it happen.

Per Wojnarowski, facilities would reopen for voluntary individual workouts only, and "in a professional, safe environment."

Several states, including Georgia and Ohio, are expected to ease stay-at-home orders by the end of the week or shortly thereafter. Others are keeping strict guidelines in place for longer than that.

For instance, Michigan is expected to continue its stay-at-home restrictions until at least May 15 -- which means the Detroit Pistons would have to wait until then before making their facility available to players, as noted by Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

"Many team executives have been clamoring for the chance to get players back into their facilities, which they believe to be among the safest possible environments around the pandemic," Wojnarowski reported. "On a conference call with general managers and Silver on Thursday, some GMs said they had players asking about the possibility of traveling to Atlanta to work out in fitness centers with gymnasiums, an idea that concerned many team executives, sources said."

While the NBA is loosening its policy on shutting down the policies, the reopening of some facilities does not give them a clearer picture of when or if the season can resume, Wojnarowski cautioned.

Also, teams that can open facilities are forbidden from holding group workouts or any other type of team activities at the start.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.