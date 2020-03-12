NBA Players, Coaches And Executives React To Suspension Of Season

NBA players, coaches and team executives expressed surprise and sadness after learning the league had suspended the season Wednesday evening amidst fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Along with the league suspending play, the Utah Jazz announced that one of their players had contracted the virus. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that player was All-Star center Rudy Gobert.

"You lose a game and you get upset, then you take a step back and think about how this is affecting millions of people around the world," said Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone. "I mean, Rudy Gobert. You think, 'It's not going to affect us. We're the NBA.' But one of our players has the coronavirus.

"Who knows that means for their team, and the other teams that have been around them. So you really get concerned for what's going on. Not just in the NBA, but the entire world. These are things you watch in movies."

The league cancelled the Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game, despite the fact fans had already taken their seats at Chesapeake Energy Arena and the players had already warmed up. Gobert reportedly was not in the building.

"It's a scary situation," said Nuggets forward Paul Millsap. "This is a team where, you know, everybody's in shock. Really don't know what to think right now. Everybody is in awe."

While several games were played, the league also later cancelled the New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings game after it was learned one of the referees had called a Jazz game earlier in the week.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, team owners took part in a conference call with commissioner Adam Silver in which it was determined the league would continue playing games without fans in the arenas, ESPN reported.

All of that changed with the positive test of Jazz player in OKC.

The NBA is now in the process of determining its next steps.

"Our locker room is still stunned," said Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. "This is a very serious time right now. I think the league moved appropriately and prudently. We'll all just have to monitor this situation and see where it goes from here."

Many teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, have been told to self-quarantine if they have played the Jazz in the previous two weeks. The Cavs hosted the Jazz on March 2.

"We have great leadership in the NBA, and it's important that the fans, players, coaching staff and our staff remain healthy, and we're doing everything wee can," said Philadelphia 76ers GM Elton Brand. "We believe in the leadership of the league."

Added 76ers coach Brett Brown, "If you look at the measures the league (office) has taken, I think they should be applauded. It's a sensitive issue, obviously. It must be a very serious situation for the league to make the decision that they have made. We look forward to learning more."

All-Star guard Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks played a home game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, with the Knicks winning in overtime. Young said players learned of the league potentially suspended play about 30 minutes before tipoff.

"Maybe tonight is just more about thinking about what's the next steps for us," he said. "We were a little slow to start tonight, but to be honest, overall we're just thinking about the next steps."

NBA teams are expected to continue practicing while awaiting word from the league when (and if) the games begin again.

"Games are suspended, team activities are not," said Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. "I absolutely believe we will have more information tomorrow, and we may be able to share some of it perhaps Friday."

As an aside, President Donald Trump announced there would be an overseas travel ban beginning Friday. Numerous NBA teams still have scouts overseas and are said to be scrambling to get those employees back to the United States.