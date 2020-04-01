ESPN To Televise Cavaliers' Games 5 And 7 Wins In 2016 Finals

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down live sports across the globe, ESPN is filling its air time with classic games, and two are sure to bring a smile to the faces of Cleveland sports fans.

That's because the network will air the Cavaliers' 2016 Finals wins in Games 5 and 7 over the Golden State Warriors -- and the games will air back-to-back, no less.

The replay tips off Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Game 5. The title-clinching Game 7 immediately follows.

As everyone knows, the Cavs won their lone championship in 2016, becoming the only team in history to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals.

Leading the way were the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith, all of whom stunned a Warriors team that went 73-9 in the regular season.

Four years later, only Thompson, Love and Matthew Dellavedova remain from that roster. Others such as Smith, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert and James Jones are no longer even playing in the league.

Basically, a lot can change in four years. After all, the Warriors and Cavaliers have the NBA's two worst records today.

But with the NBA on hiatus and the world on hold, reliving the Cavs' road to the title may be just what the sports doctor ordered.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.