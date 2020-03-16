NBA Extends Ban On Full Team Practices

The NBA is extended its ban on team practices indefinitely as the league continues to take strong precautions amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The league initially had prohibited practices just through the weekend.

But with social distancing and self-isolation being strongly encouraged, and three players already having tested positive for the coronavirus, the league doesn't want players and coaches gathering in their practice facilities.

Per Bontemps, teams are being asked to keep one player at a basket at a time, as well as just one player lifting weights at a time.

Along with that, the league is recommending that teams check the temperatures of those entering the facilities, Bontemps reported.

"With an increasing number of teams preparing for the possibility of being sidelined until at least mid-June, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday night, the league has to adjust to the reality that the current 30-day suspension of activity is likely to be extended," Bontemps added.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.