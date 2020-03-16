AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA Extends Ban On Full Team Practices

Sam Amico

The NBA is extended its ban on team practices indefinitely as the league continues to take strong precautions amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The league initially had prohibited practices just through the weekend.

But with social distancing and self-isolation being strongly encouraged, and three players already having tested positive for the coronavirus, the league doesn't want players and coaches gathering in their practice facilities.

Per Bontemps, teams are being asked to keep one player at a basket at a time, as well as just one player lifting weights at a time.

Along with that, the league is recommending that teams check the temperatures of those entering the facilities, Bontemps reported.

"With an increasing number of teams preparing for the possibility of being sidelined until at least mid-June, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday night, the league has to adjust to the reality that the current 30-day suspension of activity is likely to be extended," Bontemps added.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Stands To Lose Nearly $500M If Season Canceled

Possibility of major financial losses said to be one reason some expect that season will resume at some point.

Sam Amico

Odds Appear Stacked Against NBA Completing Season

The league may have to end its 2019-20 season without crowning a champion because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Amico

by

Picket_Fence

Cavaliers Capologist Emerges As Candidate To Join Knicks

Aller has been Cleveland's senior director of basketball operations since 2017.

Sam Amico

Chinese, Italian Leagues Intend To Complete 2019-20 Seasons

Leagues expected to resume after coronavirus is under control, with Chinese Basketball Association set to tip off in April.

Sam Amico

Pistons Big Man Wood '100 Percent OK' After Contracting Virus

Third reported NBA player to be carrying novel coronavirus said to be feeling fine.

Sam Amico

Dayton Standout Toppin To Declare For NBA Draft

The projected lottery pick led the Flyers to a 29-2 record as a sophomore.

Sam Amico

NBA Commissioner: Premature To Say Season Is Over

Play suspended for at least a month, but Adam Silver and league hopeful games eventually go on.

Sam Amico

Love Pledges $100K As Cavs Will Continue To Pay Arena Workers

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse employees to be compensated as if games were still being played.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA To Shut Down For 30 Days, Reassess Next Steps

League's board of governors holds conference call with NBA officials to make latest decision after season suspended.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Cavs Not Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus, Not Told To Quarantine

Team offers clarity of situation amidst outbreak and league-mandated suspension of schedule.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33