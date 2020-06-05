NBA players join team owners, approve plan to resume season

The NBA Players' Association has approved the league's proposal to resume the 2019-20 season, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Commissioner Adam Silver held a conference call with 28 players representatives Friday, one day after the plan to resume the season received approval from team owners.

Per Charania, all 28 players on Friday's call approved the plan -- which will bring 22 teams to Walt Disney Resort to Orlando, Fla., to resume the season July 31.

Key dates included in the plan include the following:

June 15 : International players return to team market.

: International players return to team market. June 21 : All players report to team market.

: All players report to team market. June 22 : Testing for the novel cornavirus begins.

: Testing for the novel cornavirus begins. June 30 : Training camps begin.

: Training camps begin. July 7 : Players travel to Orlando.

: Players travel to Orlando. July 8-30: Quarantine, more practice.

Quarantine, more practice. July 31: Regular season resumes with 22 of 30 teams.

Once play resumes, teams are scheduled to play eight regular-season games. They will each play two-to-three preseason games before that, Charania reported.

"The NBA and NBPA will work through a number of details in the next week on the resumption in Orlando, but sides are ready to move together toward the July 31 tip," reported Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

As usual, 16 teams will qualify for the postseason, with eight in the Eastern Conference and eight in the West. The playoffs will continue to consist of a best-of-seven format in each round.

The season will last no longer than Oct. 12, when a Game 7 of the Finals will be held, if necessary.

Meanwhile, the eight teams that weren't invited to Disney will take part in the annual draft lottery, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25. The draft is scheduled for Oct. 15, with free agency to begin Oct. 18.

Charania added that union stressed to members that they must stay on the Disney World campus during play.

How games will be covered by the media is still to be determined, but it is believed the league will allow some media -- including radio and television broadcasters and selected print reporters.