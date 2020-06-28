Report: NBA and NBPA planning to allow players to have social justice messages on jerseys

The NBA and NBPA are working to help its players express social justice messages during the Orlando restart.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA and NBPA are planning to allow players to wear social justice statements on the back of their jerseys instead of their last names.

The players received news Saturday night from the NBPA regarding the early details of the plan, according to Charania.

The move from the NBA and players association comes after NBPA vice president Kyrie Irving addressed on a conference call with fellow players the importance of continuing to fight for social justice and reform, per Charania.

As the country works to combat racism, NBA players have done their part to help the movement. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and several others have gone to protests in the wake of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor being killed at the hands of police.

NBA players have regularly been helpful when it comes to bringing awareness to racism and injustice. After Eric Garner was killed by police in 2014, players such as Irving and LeBron James wore shirts that read "I Can't Breathe" during warmups.

James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul also went on stage together at the 2016 ESPYS to speak to fellow athletes about the importance of speaking out on social issues.

With the NBA working to help its players, it shows how the league has been receptive to their thoughts on various topics.