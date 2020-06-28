AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Report: NBA and NBPA planning to allow players to have social justice messages on jerseys

Cameron Fields

The NBA and NBPA are working to help its players express social justice messages during the Orlando restart.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA and NBPA are planning to allow players to wear social justice statements on the back of their jerseys instead of their last names. 

The players received news Saturday night from the NBPA regarding the early details of the plan, according to Charania. 

The move from the NBA and players association comes after NBPA vice president Kyrie Irving addressed on a conference call with fellow players the importance of continuing to fight for social justice and reform, per Charania. 

As the country works to combat racism, NBA players have done their part to help the movement. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Steph Curry, Russell Westbrook and several others have gone to protests in the wake of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor being killed at the hands of police. 

NBA players have regularly been helpful when it comes to bringing awareness to racism and injustice. After Eric Garner was killed by police in 2014, players such as Irving and LeBron James wore shirts that read "I Can't Breathe" during warmups. 

James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul also went on stage together at the 2016 ESPYS to speak to fellow athletes about the importance of speaking out on social issues. 

With the NBA working to help its players, it shows how the league has been receptive to their thoughts on various topics. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA schedules Clippers-Lakers and Zion for opening night of Orlando restart

The NBA released its schedule Friday for the opening night of the Orlando restart.

Cameron Fields

Ex-Ohio State star Thomas again drawing interest overseas

Former Buckeyes forward and Spurs draft pick spent last season playing professionally in Greece.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA forward Rudez signs deal in the Netherlands

Croatian native has spent time in NBA with Pacers, Timberwolves and Magic.

Sam Amico

Ex-Iowa swingman Jok signs with Spanish club

Former G League guard/forward headed back overseas with UCAM Murcia following stint in France.

Sam Amico

Knicks claim free agent guard Pinson, waive Trier

Former North Carolina standout spent first two seasons with Nets before being waived.

Sam Amico

Nuggets expected to sign free agent big man Cook

Former Cavaliers and Canton Charge power forward likely to fill two-way slot with Denver.

Sam Amico

Pistons sign former first-round pick Patton

Foot injuries have limited former Creighton star to just nine games over three seasons with three different teams.

Sam Amico

NBA to reveal schedule for remainder of season Friday evening

Eight regular-season "seeding" games for all 22 teams to be announced on ESPN in hour-long special.

Sam Amico

Bucks two-way guard Mason heads All-G League teams

Former second-round pick named MVP as all-league teams, as well as rookie and defense honors.

Sam Amico

NBA, union officially finalize plans to resume season at Disney

As expected, pro basketball season to return at end of July with 22 teams jostling for playoff positioning.

Sam Amico