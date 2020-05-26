NBA exploring 20-team postseason divided into tiers

With the season moving closer to resuming, the NBA may be considering a "group stage format" for the first-round of the playoffs as an attempt to increase television ratings.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the suggested playoff format would consist of 20 teams divided into five "tiers." That would be the 16 teams that would have been in the playoffs if the season ended at the hiatus, plus the four teams with the 17th-20th best records (Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs).