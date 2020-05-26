AllCavs
NBA exploring 20-team postseason divided into tiers

Sam Amico

With the season moving closer to resuming, the NBA may be considering a "group stage format" for the first-round of the playoffs as an attempt to increase television ratings.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the suggested playoff format would consist of 20 teams divided into five "tiers." That would be the 16 teams that would have been in the playoffs if the season ended at the hiatus, plus the four teams with the 17th-20th best records (Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs).

Silver to hold calls with GMs, team owners as NBA moves toward resuming

Union chief suggests players looking forward to finding out plan, returning to action.

Sam Amico

One Tall Tale: When the Cavaliers made a serious run at Wilt

In 1979, a 43-year old legendary center Wilt Chamberlain came "this close" to signing with Cleveland.

Colton Jones

Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv targeting Cavs center Zizic

Cleveland appears unlikely to bring back young big man in free agency.

Sam Amico

For Cavaliers, Z will always remain more than just a letter

Years after jersey retirement, former center Zydrunas Ilguaskas has a special place in Cleveland's heart.

Sam Amico

Sloan combined grit, humility to become man NBA and Jazz will never forget

Former Chicago guard and longtime Utah coach brought the farm with him to an ultra-successful career in the pros.

Sam Amico

Silver wants seven-game format for all playoff series if NBA returns

Commissioner, union displaying confidence that season will resume, according to ESPN insider.

Sam Amico

Bucks owner: NBA return would probably take place in both Vegas and Orlando

Marc Lasry suggests one city would be used for Eastern Conference teams, the other for the West.

Sam Amico

Jazz to reopen team shop this weekend

Utah becoming first team to return to business at official in-arena team store.

Sam Amico

Report: LeBron holding private workouts with Lakers teammates

LA star set up practice sessions with all the safety measures in place; Clippers doing same.

Sam Amico

Lakers' Dudley '90 percent confident' NBA will resume season

Veteran wing expects several weeks of training camp before play begins in Orlando or Las Vegas.

Sam Amico