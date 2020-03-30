NBA Discussing Best-Of-Three Playoff Format Should Season Resume

NBA executives have discussed several potential playoff scenarios, including a best-of-three format "across the board" in a single location minus fans, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

While the possibility of cancelling the season altogether hasn't been ruled out, the league remains hopeful that it can resume in some form.

As previously reported, that could mean tipping off in July and finishing in September. It could also mean games played in empty buildings -- or even just one or two empty buildings.

The NBA also still has hopes of playing "a five-to-seven-game regular-season prelude," Berman reported, citing a source.

Another league official summed it up to Berman by saying that "nothing is off the table."

Play was suspended March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first known member of the NBA community to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Many overseas leagues have been cancelled, though the Chinese Basketball Association is set to resume its season in May, in empty arenas, as the virus has reportedly subsided there.

"The best-case scenario is looking like a late June/early July start-up with the idea of the 2020-21 season not commencing until Christmas," Berman wrote of the NBA.

He also noted that former coach and current ESPN/ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy believes the season will be cancelled altogether.