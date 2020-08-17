Lillard, Blazers offer boost to NBA's otherwise iffy TV ratings

While television ratings for the NBA's return have been less-than-solid, it seems sports fans couldn't get enough of the Portland Trail Blazers' run to the playoffs.

According to the latest Nielsen results (via Sports Media Watch), the Blazers' 134-133 season-ending win over the Brooklyn Nets on TNT this past Thursday averaged 1.52 million viewers -- making it the most-watched final regular season game in 11 years.

The last time a regular-season finale averaged more viewers? Try 2011, when the San Antonio Spurs-Los Angeles Lakers game averaged 2.62 million, per Sports Media Watch.

The Blazers were outside of the playoff picture when the NBA suspended the season in March, as they trailed the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed. But after a fine showing in the Orlando bubble behind the play of Seeding Games MVP Damian Lillard, the Blazers charged their way to a play-in game victory over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

As noted by Sports Media Watch, the Blazers had played in three of the top 11 most-watched games (through Friday) since the season resumed July 30. Only the Lakers (five) and Houston Rockets (three) have played in more.

Of course, it hasn't been all good news for the NBA and its TV viewership. In fact, it's mostly been so-so at best. Some of that undoubtedly is the result of the league being forced to play "regular season" games in August and during weekday afternoon hours in which games aren't normally televised.

"The Blazers-Mavericks on Tuesday averaged just 928,000 viewers on TNT, followed by Pelicans-Kings at 893,000," Sports Media Watch reported. "ESPN averaged 1.20 million for Nuggets-Clippers and 674,000 for Raptors-Sixers on Wednesday. Earlier Thursday, TNT drew 740,000 for Spurs-Jazz and just 525,000 for Mavericks-Suns, the latter ranking as the least-watched game of the season on ESPN, ABC or TNT."

The Trail Blazers open the playoffs Monday against the Lakers, the top seed in the Western Conference. Based on the seeding games, it's likely to draw a solid audience, at worst.

Sports Business Daily reported in February that national television viewership for NBA games has nosedived 12 percent since the end of the season compared to 2018-19.