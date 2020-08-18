NCAA targets mid-September for decision on start to hoops season

While the PAC-12 conference announced that the start of basketball will be delayed until January, the NCAA is targeting the middle of next month for an overall decision on when the games will go on.

In short, the NCAA is ready to shift its Nov. 10 start date if necessary.

The NBA is tentatively planning to tip off the 2020-21 season in December -- though the league could move that date to the middle of January.

The NCAA is hoping to have hoops sooner rather than later, considering this past NCAA Tournament was cancelled entirely.

"In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season," NCAA senior VP of basketball Dave Gavitt said in a statement. "By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic."

According to Myron Medcalf of ESPN, the cancellation of the men's and women's tournaments cost the NCAA "more than $375 million."