SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NCAA targets mid-September for decision on start to hoops season

Sam Amico

While the PAC-12 conference announced that the start of basketball will be delayed until January, the NCAA is targeting the middle of next month for an overall decision on when the games will go on.

In short, the NCAA is ready to shift its Nov. 10 start date if necessary.

The NBA is tentatively planning to tip off the 2020-21 season in December -- though the league could move that date to the middle of January.

The NCAA is hoping to have hoops sooner rather than later, considering this past NCAA Tournament was cancelled entirely.

"In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season," NCAA senior VP of basketball Dave Gavitt said in a statement. "By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic."

According to Myron Medcalf of ESPN, the cancellation of the men's and women's tournaments cost the NCAA "more than $375 million."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

robbenholes

Timberwolves to be represented by Russell in draft lottery

Minnesota tied for best odds to win top overall pick as annual lottery scheduled to take place Thursday.

Sam Amico

LeBron promises Lakers taking red-hot Blazers very seriously

Los Angeles, Portland showing mutual respect entering Game 1 of their Western Conference series.

Sam Amico

Observations: Celtics ride Tatum to Game 1 win as rivalry alive and well

Boston overcomes Philadelphia's charge to gain early advantage in Eastern Conference playoff series.

Brady Amico

Griffin: Pelicans coaching job 'most attractive in the NBA'

New Orleans executive VP of basketball operations will, as usual, seek right fit for young and promising group.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: No fans, but plenty of trash talk as Nuggets top Jazz in OT

Jamal Murray, Nikoa Jokic help propel Denver after Utah's Donovan Mitchell erupts with 57 points.

Sam Amico

Divac says he wasn't surprised by Kings' decision to fire him

Former general manager stresses patience with Sacramento big man Marvin Bagley, coach Luke Walton.

Sam Amico

Lillard, Blazers offer boost to NBA's otherwise iffy TV ratings

Portland's run to playoffs draws in viewers as star guard emerges with Seeding Games MVP honors.

Sam Amico

Kings, 76ers claim 2020 NBA Draft tiebreakers

Sacramento and Philadelphia big winners as league announces draft tiebreaker results.

Sam Amico

Free agent Daye recovers from coronavirus, set to make return

Former Detroit Pistons small forward was named Italian League MVP in 2019, passes two straight tests.

Sam Amico