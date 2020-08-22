Insider: NCAA will stage March Madness tournament in 2021

The NCAA already appears to be planning to hold its annual March Madness college basketball tournament in 2021, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

“This much I can tell you: We are going to have an NCAA Tournament, and that means we’re going to have college basketball before [that] because there has to be inventory in place to seed an NCAA Tournament,” Rothstein said on The Zach Gelb Show, via OutKick. “This is what I can tell you: The decision-makers, the people of influence, are looking specifically at the window between the latter days of November around Thanksgiving and the early days of January as a pivotal time to get non-conference inventory played.”

The NCAA cancelled its tournament this past spring -- as well as many of the conference championship games that lead into it -- over fears of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rothstein added that the NCAA may follow the lead of the NBA, which has has success with its campus-like "bubble" on the Disney campus in Orlando.

“Following the success of the NBA restart in Orlando, one of the the things that I’m hearing is Orlando is being looked at as a unified location where several non-conference tournaments could be played at one venue in a safe situation in a bubble-type scenario,” Rothstein said. “Obviously if you have multiple tournaments going on, two or three days after that tournament is done, you’ll have more teams to potentially play more scheduled games down the road.

“So there’s a lot of speculating on speculation, but this is something that is not speculating at all. There will be an NCAA Tournament in 2021.”