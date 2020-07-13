Former first-round pick Nedovic officially signs in Greece

Free agent NBA guard Nemanja Nedovic has agreed to a contract with Greek club Panathinaikos, the team announced in a release.

Nedovic, 29, was drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the final pick (No. 30 overall) in the first round in 2013, then immediately traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Nedovic was the final pick announced by late former NBA commissioner David Stern.

"He was labeled during the 2013 NBA draft as 'The European Derrick Rose' by some ESPN analysts because of his athleticism, explosiveness, versatility, similar size, and ability to play both guard positions," EuroHoops.net wrote of Nedovic.

Nedovic is 6-foot-3 and spent just one season with the Warriors, appearing in 24 games in 2013-14. Since then, he has also played professionally in Lithuania and Spain, and spent the previous two seasons with Olimpia Milan of Italy.