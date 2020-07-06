Nets GM addresses Popovich rumors: 'Pop has a job'

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is a former assistant coach with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, but that doesn't mean Marks thinks Popovich will come coach the Nets.

"Pop has a job. So I will say that. And, obviously, we all know he’s an amazing, amazing coach — and to be quite frank, an even better leader,” Marks said during an interview with WFAN radio. “So I’ll let Pop continue to coach for the Spurs. He owes it to them and they owe it to him. I’m sure he’s quite happy there.”

The Nets are among the 22 teams scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. After that, they will need to find a head coach -- having parted ways with Kenny Atkinson in March.

Interim man Jacque Vaughn is expected to be among the candidates. But as all teams do in these searches, the Nets are expected to put together a long list of candidates.

It's been reported that Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have some say in the next hire.

SiriusXM NBA Radio host Gerald Brown said on a recent podcast he's hearing talk that Nets owner Joe Tsai is preparing to make a "godfather offer" to convince Poppovich to leave the Spurs.



Poppovich, 71, became a Spurs assistant in 1988 and has been their head coach since 1996. He is the NBA's all-time winningest coach.

Like the Nets, the Spurs will take part in the NBA's restart. Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season "seeding" games before the playoffs. Neither Nets nor Spurs had qualified for the playoffs prior to the hiatus in March, so will be looking to play their way in once the ball starts bouncing again.