AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Nets GM addresses Popovich rumors: 'Pop has a job'

Sam Amico

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is a former assistant coach with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs, but that doesn't mean Marks thinks Popovich will come coach the Nets.

"Pop has a job. So I will say that. And, obviously, we all know he’s an amazing, amazing coach — and to be quite frank, an even better leader,” Marks said during an interview with WFAN radio. “So I’ll let Pop continue to coach for the Spurs. He owes it to them and they owe it to him. I’m sure he’s quite happy there.”

The Nets are among the 22 teams scheduled to resume the season in Orlando at the end of the month. After that, they will need to find a head coach -- having parted ways with Kenny Atkinson in March.

Interim man Jacque Vaughn is expected to be among the candidates. But as all teams do in these searches, the Nets are expected to put together a long list of candidates.

It's been reported that Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have some say in the next hire.

SiriusXM NBA Radio host Gerald Brown said on a recent podcast he's hearing talk that Nets owner Joe Tsai is preparing to make a "godfather offer" to convince Poppovich to leave the Spurs.

Poppovich, 71, became a Spurs assistant in 1988 and has been their head coach since 1996. He is the NBA's all-time winningest coach.

Like the Nets, the Spurs will take part in the NBA's restart. Each of the 22 teams will play eight regular-season "seeding" games before the playoffs. Neither Nets nor Spurs had qualified for the playoffs prior to the hiatus in March, so will be looking to play their way in once the ball starts bouncing again.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pelicans add Thornwell as substitute player

Former Clippers guard signed by New Orleans after run in G League.

Sam Amico

Bucks, Clippers and Lakers sit atop ESPN's power rankings ahead of NBA's restart

The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are the best teams in the NBA.

Cameron Fields

2020 NBA free agency: Available players, by position

A list of the upcoming free agent class, with age and offseason contract status.

Sam Amico

Fredette returns to free agency after splitting with Greek club

Former BYU and G League scoring sensation looking for new basketball home.

Sam Amico

Former first-round pick Jones III headed back to Turkey

Free agent forward, formerly of the Oklahoma City Thunder, reaches deal to remain overseas.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Poythress commits to Russian club

Former Kentucky forward/center has spent time with Indiana Pacers and a couple other NBA teams.

Sam Amico

Free agent point guard Jenkins signs with Olympiacos

Greek power announces deal with veteran, formerly of Golden State and Philadelphia.

Sam Amico

Pacers remain scary playoff opponent, analyst insists

Indiana may be missing star guard Victor Oladipo, but shouldn't be slept on when play resumes.

Sam Amico

Jamal Crawford shows he's still his shifty self in workout with son

Jamal Crawford last played for the Phoenix Suns in his NBA career.

Cameron Fields

Pacers star Oladipo opting out of NBA return in Orlando

Indiana will be vying for playoff positioning minus their leader, as season set to resume at end of July.

Sam Amico