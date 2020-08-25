Nets to make Popovich 'first priority' in search for new coach

The Brooklyn Nets intend to explore the possibility of prying away coach Gregg Popovich from the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There is no indication Popovich wants to leave the Spurs, so Nets general manager Sean Marks apparently doesn't have his hopes up when it comes to Popovich in Brooklyn.

Marks, of course, played for Popovich in San Antonio, as did current Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn.

Mostly, Charania reported that Nets forward Kevin Durant is a big fan of Popovich, a fact dating back to 2015 when Durant was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also, ESPN reported that both Durant and Nets point guard Kyrie Irving would welcome Popovich to Brooklyn.

"There is known to be tremendous mutual respect between Popovich and KD," Charania wrote. "Durant’s presence and voice is powerful within the Nets’ franchise, and Popovich represents a bonding candidate between the two-time Finals MVP and Brooklyn’s front office."

With the Nets expected to be in contention next season, and the Spurs not making the playoffs this year, sentimental reasons may be the only reasons Popovich will stay in San Antonio.

"Across the NBA, Popovich, 71, leaving the franchise he has stewarded for 26 years and taking a new opportunity is deemed a pipe dream for now," Charania wrote. "The Nets would need permission to speak to Popovich, and compensation could become necessary if talks advance."

Vaughn, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd are also considered potential candidates for the Nets coaching job.