Pelicans Expected To Match Any Offer For Ingram

Not necessarily a surprise, but the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to match any offer sheet for restricted free agent Brandon Ingram, according to several well-informed reporters, including Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

It's hard to know when free agency will begin, how long it will last or who will have space under the salary cap -- as the league calendar is up in the air because of the coronavirus and its impact on the world.

But what we do know is chief of basketball operations David Griffin and the Pelicans are high on Ingram and seemingly have every intention of keeping him as part of their future.

Ingram, 22, is 6-foot-7 and having a career year in his first season in New Orleans. He is averaging 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Ingram and rookie Zion Williamson are looking a lot like the NBA's forward-duo of the future.

While no one from Ingram's camp made their intentions in free agency known prior to the hiatus, it is widely believed he wants to remain with the Pelicans.

Right now, though, the league and everything else is on hold.

