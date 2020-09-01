SI.com
AllCavs
Pelicans restricted free agent Ingram named Most Improved Player

Sam Amico

Brandon Ingram flourished in his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans and was rewarded accordingly.

As relayed by Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Ingram has been named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

This is an interesting MIP award, as Ingram is headed for free agency. But it will be restricted free agency -- meaning the Pelicans can match any offer the 6-foot-9 small forward receives from another team.

They can also agree to a deal with Ingram before it gets to that point. Basically, the odds highly favor Ingram returning to New Orleans on a longer deal.

Ingram, of course, was part of the Anthony Davis trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that also delivered Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart and a lottery pick to the Pelicans.

Ingram, 23, fared the best of the bunch, averaging 24.3 points and 6.3 rebounds, proving to be a good frontcourt fit next to top overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans are searching for a new coach after parting ways with Alvin Gentry following the season.

