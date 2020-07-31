Woodson, Pickney among those linked to Knicks as assistants

Ed Pickney, Mike Woodson and Mike Miller are among the names that may be considered as assistants for new New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Pickney is a former Villanova and NBA power forward who spent time assisting Thibodeau with Minnesota Timberwolves.

Woodson is a former head coach of the Knicks and last worked as an assistant with Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

And Miller was the Knicks' interim coach for the majority of this past season, taking over for David Fizdale early in the year.

Both Woodson and Miller were candidates for the head coaching job before the Knicks decided on Thibodeau. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Knicks have already decided to hire Woodson.

Along with those names, Berman reported that Thibodeau is likely to push for Andy Greer, another former assistant with the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, former Houston Rockets advance scout Pat Zipfel is under consideration as an advance scout or bench coach with the Knicks, Berman added.

Thibodeau is expected to pick his own coaching staff, though with "heavy input" from new Knicks president Leon Rose and executive William Wesley, Berman wrote.

The Knicks introduced Thibodeau as coach Thursday. He reportedly received a five-year contract.