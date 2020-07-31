AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Woodson, Pickney among those linked to Knicks as assistants

Sam Amico

Ed Pickney, Mike Woodson and Mike Miller are among the names that may be considered as assistants for new New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Pickney is a former Villanova and NBA power forward who spent time assisting Thibodeau with Minnesota Timberwolves.

Woodson is a former head coach of the Knicks and last worked as an assistant with Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

And Miller was the Knicks' interim coach for the majority of this past season, taking over for David Fizdale early in the year.

Both Woodson and Miller were candidates for the head coaching job before the Knicks decided on Thibodeau. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the Knicks have already decided to hire Woodson.

Along with those names, Berman reported that Thibodeau is likely to push for Andy Greer, another former assistant with the Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, former Houston Rockets advance scout Pat Zipfel is under consideration as an advance scout or bench coach with the Knicks, Berman added.

Thibodeau is expected to pick his own coaching staff, though with "heavy input" from new Knicks president Leon Rose and executive William Wesley, Berman wrote.

The Knicks introduced Thibodeau as coach Thursday. He reportedly received a five-year contract.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN analyst: NBA's handling of China controversy 'particularly weak'

Longtime radio host Dan Le Batard questions league's response to issues following report of player abuse in China.

Sam Amico

Thibodeau talks of Knicks being dream job, with reshaping roster up next

New coach aims to start by building strong culture for New York's continuously suffering NBA franchise.

Sam Amico

Kings clearing player after false positive test for coronavirus

Test considered inconclusive and player will be available as Sacramento fights for spot in postseason.

Sam Amico

Veteran big man Evans parts ways with overseas squad

Former Slam Dunk champion has spent time in NBA with Utah Jazz, Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks.

Sam Amico

NBA union director Roberts said to be losing support of players

A "large portion" of NBPA members reportedly wondering if Roberts can guide them through next round of bargaining.

Sam Amico

Free agent swingman Dawkins agrees to deal in Germany

Former UCF standout spent summer league with New Orleans Pelicans, rookie season in G League.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: LeBron, Lakers put on show in entertaining restart win

James finishes what Davis started in squeaker of a victory over rival Clippers, as NBA returns in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Lakers just need to keep pre-hiatus good thing going

Basketball is back, and LeBron James and his gang aim to stay atop Western Conference during seeding games.

Sam Amico

Thirty-five years ago, overlooked Cavs offered fans a playoff series to remember

World B. Free and George Karl clashed during 2-19 start, but you'd never know it in first-round battle vs. Celtics.

Sam Amico

Agent: No agreement between Fredette and Chinese club

Veteran guard will continue to test free agency before deciding on new hoops home, agent says.

Sam Amico