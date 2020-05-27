Knicks announce hiring of Aller, others to front office

It was a great run for Brock Aller with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Four straight runs to the Finals.

One championship.

More than a decade of creatively navigating the salary cap, finding ways to place talent around former star LeBron James and manage team owner Dan Gilbert's money.

But after 15 years with Gilbert and the Cavs, Aller will no longer serve as the team's director of basketball operations.

Instead, Aller has become part of Leon Rose's revamped front office with the New York Knicks. That news became official Wednesday, and Aller will serve as the Knicks' VP of strategy.

Along with Aller, the Knicks announced the additions of former Utah Jazz assistant GM Walt Perrin and former Oklahoma City Thunder scout Frank Zannin, once endorsed by the late Kobe Bryant. Perrin becomes the Knicks new assistant GM, college scouting. Zanin will be assistant GM, pro scouting.

Also, GM Scott Perry has signed an extension, which reportedly runs through the end of next season.

“We have assembled a diverse front office comprised of highly regarded and experienced basketball executives who have influenced some of the most successful players and organizations in the league,” Rose said in a statement. “These additions will complement the structure we already have in place and assist us in acquiring talent and developing strategies to build a team our fans can be proud of.”

Aller has been with the Cavs in one capacity or another since 2005. His mastery of the cap is widely respected around the league. His reputation and relationship with Rose is said to be what landed him the job.

Aller has held his current position as Cavs director of basketball operations since 2017. Prior to that, he spent a decade as a personal assistant to Gilbert.

The Cavs are likely to stay in-house to find Aller's replacement, according to Cleveland.com.

Meanwhile, Marc Berman of the New York post wrote that the Knicks' front-office additions "puts the futures of current basketball operations staffers Gerald Madkins, Harold Ellis and capologist Michael Arcieri in serious doubt."

The Knicks were 21-45 and out of the playoff picture when the NBA went on hiatus March 11.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated.