Knicks, Nets monitoring trade potential for Bulls guard LaVine

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are keeping an eye on Zach LaVine in the event the Chicago Bulls guard requests a trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Knicks president Leon Rose, a former CAA agent, is currently in the throes of a coaching search. But it's become pretty evident that Rose also wants to rebuild the roster and turn the Knicks into a playoff contender.

As Begley noted, the scuttlebutt is that Rose could primarily target available players with ties to CAA.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are also under new leadership, starting with head of basketball operations Arturas Karnasovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

LaVine averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season and is among the Bulls' greatest reasons for hope. But there has been some talk that the team will retain coach Jim Boylen for one more season ... and even more talk that if that's the case, LaVine may want to move on.

Plus, LaVine is often viewed around the league as more of a second (or even third) option on a winning team.

That is what he would be with the Nets, who are the only three of the aforementioned teams in Orlando for the season's restart. The Nets are also the only one of the three who will have championship aspirations as soon as next season, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant due to return from injury.

Either way, it appears that the Knicks and Nets are preparing to do something once the offseason officially arrives, and Begley is hearing that "both teams have done background work on LaVine to be prepared for the possibility that Chicago ends up listening to trade offers on the 25-year-old guard."