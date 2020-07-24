AllCavs
Knicks, Nets monitoring trade potential for Bulls guard LaVine

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are keeping an eye on Zach LaVine in the event the Chicago Bulls guard requests a trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Knicks president Leon Rose, a former CAA agent, is currently in the throes of a coaching search. But it's become pretty evident that Rose also wants to rebuild the roster and turn the Knicks into a playoff contender.

As Begley noted, the scuttlebutt is that Rose could primarily target available players with ties to CAA.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are also under new leadership, starting with head of basketball operations Arturas Karnasovas and general manager Marc Eversley. 

LaVine averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists this past season and is among the Bulls' greatest reasons for hope. But there has been some talk that the team will retain coach Jim Boylen for one more season ... and even more talk that if that's the case, LaVine may want to move on.

Plus, LaVine is often viewed around the league as more of a second (or even third) option on a winning team.

That is what he would be with the Nets, who are the only three of the aforementioned teams in Orlando for the season's restart. The Nets are also the only one of the three who will have championship aspirations as soon as next season, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant due to return from injury.

Either way, it appears that the Knicks and Nets are preparing to do something once the offseason officially arrives, and Begley is hearing that "both teams have done background work on LaVine to be prepared for the possibility that Chicago ends up listening to trade offers on the 25-year-old guard."

Pacers' Oladipo looks fine, but still no firm decision on playing in NBA restart

Indiana guard starts and scores eight points in 19 minutes in exhibition victory over Portland.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: LeBron shines and J.R. didn't pack enough underwear; Lakers are back

LA's brightest star comes out in first scrimmage game in Orlando, a loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Sam Amico

Knicks have yet to make offer, but new coach should be hired soon

New York still searching for main man on the sideline, with Tom Thibodeau said to remain clear favorite.

Sam Amico

NBA continues to explore dates for possible pre-draft combine

Annual event in Chicago to evaluate draft prospects was suspended from original date this past spring.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers GM Altman among those pushing for fall games in Chicago

Cleveland one of eight non-playoff contenders who want some run after being left out of NBA restart.

Sam Amico

Morris clears quarantine, able to join Lakers on court

Veteran forward should be ready to go for LA's restart opener vs. Mavericks next week in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Macon nearing deal in Turkey

Arkansas product has spent time in NBA with Mavericks and Heat, as well as playing in G League.

Sam Amico

Free agents Ennis, Dekker sign with same Turkish club

Agent confirms two former NBA first-round draft picks headed to Turk Telekom Ankara in 2020-21.

Sam Amico

Ball must continue to be the gatekeeper of Pelicans' offense

Pelicans' guard Lonzo Ball has made huge strides in his third NBA season.

Cameron Fields

Akron St. V-St. M standout Branham chooses Ohio State

Shooting guard is third recruit in ESPN's top 100 for 2020-21 to commit to Buckeyes this summer.

Sam Amico