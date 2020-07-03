AllCavs
Knicks have reservations about playing in 'bubble' for bottom eight

Sam Amico

The eight teams left out of Orlando are reportedly working with the NBA in an effort to play some games in Chicago, but the New York Knicks may not want any part of it.

According to Ian Begley of SNY.tv, the Knicks have reservations about joining the others for a series of minicamps and games in September. 

This follows reports that the Knicks skipped a conference call with the league about such an arrangement in order to interview coaching candidates Jason Kidd and Will Hardy.

Teams not resuming the season at the end of the month in Orlando have made it clear they would like to get in some form of games, so that they don't get even further behind. Otherwise, they will have gone from March (when the season was stopped) to when the 2020-21 season tips off (likely December) without any competition.

But per Begley, the Knicks would like "more clarity" before taking part in the idea of a second NBA "bubble" in Chicago.

As Begley also relayed, the Knicks have eight free agents and, as noted, are in the midst of their extensive search for a head coach. 

Team president Leon Rose is trying to get things organized in moves that are generally reserved for the offseason. So perhaps he's not big on the idea of having to worry about throwing together a roster for meaningless games in Chicago.

The Knicks have a second round of coaching interviews scheduled for next week, Begley reported.

Along with interim Mike Miller, the list of candidates is said to include Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Mike Woodson and Kenny Atkinson. Rose, GM Scott Perry, executive vice president William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley and vice president of strategic planning Brock Aller are all taking part in the coaching interviews, Begley reported.

The NBA lottery is expected to take place at the end of August, with the draft and free agency scheduled for mid-October.

