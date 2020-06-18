Amico: Knicks, kings of messing up, must get coaching hire right

Nearly every current assistant and former head coach is a candidate for the New York Knicks' coaching position.

Not really, but it's starting to seem that way.

Every day, the list of reported candidates grows larger. It started with the likes of Tom Thibodeau, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Woodson and interim man Mike Miller.

It grew to Ime Udoka, Pat Delany and Will Hardy. Somewhere in between, there was even a John Calipari rumor.

All we really know right now is new basketball operations chief Leon Rose has some time before he needs to make a call, as the Knicks were not among the 22 teams invited to Orlando to resume the season.

No shock there.

But hey, at least Rose is being thorough. While Thibodeau is believed to be the main target, the Knicks are clearly determined to leave no stone unturned, no coach without an opportunity to make his case.

Let's face it, these are the Knicks. They will likely have to convince someone to take the job as much as someone will try to convince them he is the man for it.

Rose is a former CAA agent who has no track record in his current job. He knew how to land coaches and star players (he even once represented LeBron James), but those coaches and players were clients. They could be confident he was always looking out for their best interests.

Now? He is looking out for the Knicks, for James Dolan, who some might tell you is the worst owner in professional basketball. That may not be totally fair, but it is Dolan's reputation.

The roster could use some serious work, too. The joke is the Knicks have a dozen power forwards, and while that's an exaggeration for the sake of comedy, the lineup is indeed mostly made up of journeymen and inconsistency.

Perhaps the greatest hope is rookie wing R.J. Barrett, who showed flashes of becoming a consistent scorer and strong teammate. So many others, though, are very much up in the air. At best, so many others are high-quality role players. At worst, well, you don't really want them on your team.

The Knicks have their fair share of both.

Mostly, they have had so many different philosophies and so many different bosses and so many different coaches ... all resulting in nothing more than so many lousy seasons. You can't help but assume it's an organization-wide issue that starts at the very top.

Oh, and let's not forget about the recent bouts of bad PR -- from an incident involving to Charles Oakley to another involving Spike Lee to just about anything Dolan says or does (and sometimes, things he doesn't say or do).

But Rose, theoretically, is here to save the day.

So far, he has done an admirable job of staying quiet. There have been no wild promises, no grand proclamations that things will be different this time around, no canned drivel about a master plan.

Come to think of it, the Knicks didn't even have a press conference announcing Rose as the new man in charge.

That's OK. There's been enough talk out of New York. Now how about some action?

On the bright side, Rose appears to be taking that very approach. He is obviously being very meticulous in the search for the coach -- but not too meticulous, not overthinking it. If anyone understands the NBA is a players' league, it's a former agent.

According to Ian Begley of SNY.tv, the Knicks plan to interview eight-to-candidates for a coaching search "that will likely stretch into next month and conclude -- at the latest -- by the end of July."

No matter how long it takes, or whoever is the choice, the Knicks have to get this right. Then they can get to work on the roster.

At some point, bad basketball and the circus atmosphere in New York have to end. Maybe this fresh start will turn out to be the reset the Knicks needed.

If not, it sure won't be for a lack of candidates.