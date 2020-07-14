Those around NBA skeptical Knicks actually conducting open coaching search

AllCavs
The New York Knicks still don't have a head coach but that is expected to change within the next few weeks.

According to multiple reports, new team president Leon Rose is aiming to have a man in place by July 31.

Rose and his team are expected to wrap up the first round of virtual interviews either Monday or Tuesday -- then select the top candidates for another round, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

And yes, it appears Tom Thibodeau remains the frontrunner. 

"Thibodeau has long been considered the favorite as a former CAA client and folks around the league have expressed skepticism that this is really an open search, rather than just an intel gathering exercise," Bondy wrote. "Rose, however, presented it as thoroughness and due diligence."

Other top names linked to the Knicks: Mike Woodson, Mike Brown, Kenny Atkinson, Jason Kidd and current interim man Mike Miller. There are several others, but those are mostly assistants who appear to be long shots in every sense.

As Bondy suggested, a lot of people around the league seem to think the job is Thibodeau's to lose.

Per Bondy, executive vice president William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley, GM Scott Perry and top strategist Brock Aller have been conducting the interviews for the Knicks.

