Atkinson receiving 'internal support' in Knicks' search for coach

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has gained “legitimate internal support” within the New York Knicks organization to become the team's next coach, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Basically, Tom Thibodeau reportedly remains the favorite but Atkinson and others will at least receive a look.

Per multiple reports, Atkinson is among those expected to interview for the position. The same goes for Thibodeau, formerly of the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as former Knicks coach Mike Woodson and current interim man Mike Miller.

"While Atkinson has support, agents and other coaches with a vested interest in the Knicks' search still see Tom Thibodeau as the most likely hire if team president Leon Rose decides not to bring back Miller as head coach," Begley reported.

Atkinson, 53, was fired by the Nets on March 7, just four days before the NBA suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic. He compiled 118-190 record in a little more than three seasons, guiding the Nets to the playoffs in 2018-19.

He had previously been an assistant with the Knicks (2008-12) and Atlanta Hawks (2013-16). He has also been linked to the Chicago Bulls, who may have a vacancy should they decide to move on from Jim Boylen.