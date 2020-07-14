AllCavs
Knicks losing Robinson, Obama's brother-in-law, to coaches organization

Sam Amico

New York Knicks vice president of player development and G League operations Craig Robinson has left the organization to take a position as executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, as relayed by Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

Robinson is the brother-in-law of former president Barack Obama.

“I’m extremely honored and excited for this tremendous and vital opportunity,” Robinson said in a statement from the NABC.

Robinson has been with the Knicks since 2017, when he was hired by then-team president Steve Mills. But Mills was fired during the season and Robinson's days with the Knicks were believed to be numbered.

The Knicks are in the throes of an exhaustive coaching search under new basketball operations head Leon Rose.

"Robinson oversaw the club’s G League team and played a significant role in how the NBA team approached player development," Begley reported.

Robinson served as head coach at Brown from 2004-08, then Oregon from 2008-14. His sister is Michelle Obama, Barack's wife.

The NABC is headquartered in Ithaca, N.Y., and is an organization of men's college basketball coaches. It was founded in 1927 by Kansas coaching legend Phog Allen.

New assistant GM Walter Perrin may take over some of Robinson's duties with the Knicks, Begley wrote. 

Robinson is expected to be just one of the former front-office members moving on from the Knicks, as player personnel director Harold Ellis, assistant GM Gerald Madkins and scout Fred Cofield aren't likely to be retained.

