Report: Knicks Targeting 76ers' Brand As Possible GM

New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is targeting Elton Brand for the team’s general manager post, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Brand, 41, is currently the GM of the Philadelphia 76ers, a position he has held since 2018.

“The problem is that Brand will be under contract with the Sixers past this season,” Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote. “As a result, he would have to get permission to interview for another job.“

Pompey added that the Sixers are pleased with Brand's performance, citing a team source.

Meanwhile, Rose is new to running the Knicks after spending his entire career as a high-profile player agent. Bondy previously reported Rose has a strong interest in Cleveland Cavaliers senior director of basketball operations Brock Aller for a role in New York's front office.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.