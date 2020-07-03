AllCavs
Knicks skip call with NBA on playing in Chicago to interview Kidd, Hardy

Sam Amico

It's not that the New York Knicks want to avoid discussing the possibility of minicamps and games involving the eight teams not going to Orlando.

They're just sort of busy.

The Knicks are indeed among the eight teams that were left behind and won't be resuming the season. Seven of those teams reportedly held a conference call about potentially getting in some games before the start of the 2020-21 season. 

The Knicks were not one of them, according to Marc Berman the New York Post.

Instead, they were conducting interviews for their coaching job, Berman reported. While the search is wide-ranging, the interviews on this day, per Berman, were with Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd and San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy.

ESPN reported earlier in the day that all eight of the playoff teams left out of Orlando were in discussions with the league about the possibility of games against each other, presumably in September. In this scenario, Chicago would serve as the "bubble" location.

"The Knicks’ absence from the call should not be considered opposition to the entire Chicago project, according to the source and it’s unclear why the Knicks did not ask for another operative to monitor what was a preliminary call," Berman reported.

New team president Leon Rose and the Knicks are in the process of an exhaustive coaching search that they reportedly hope to have wrapped up by the end of the month.

Along with Kidd and Hardy, the list of interviewees is expected to include Tom Thibodeau, Mike Brown, Mike Woodson, Kenny Atkinson and current interim man Mike Miller.

"If the Knicks are forced to field a team in Chicago, it will be voluntary for their players," Berman wrote.

