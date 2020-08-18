Knicks adding Jazz assistant Bryant as associate head coach

The New York Knicks are hiring Utah Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bryant is the first major addition to the staff of new Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks have undergone a complete front office overhaul since February, beginning with team president Leon Rose, a former CAA agent.

Bryant, 35, has served as an assistant with the Jazz since 2014. Prior to that, he held the role of player development assistant, also with the Jazz.

A point guard at the University of Utah, Bryant went undrafted by the NBA in 2008. He is a native of Oakland, Calif.