SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Knicks adding Jazz assistant Bryant as associate head coach

Sam Amico

The New York Knicks are hiring Utah Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant as associate head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bryant is the first major addition to the staff of new Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

The Knicks have undergone a complete front office overhaul since February, beginning with team president Leon Rose, a former CAA agent.

Bryant, 35, has served as an assistant with the Jazz since 2014. Prior to that, he held the role of player development assistant, also with the Jazz.

A point guard at the University of Utah, Bryant went undrafted by the NBA in 2008. He is a native of Oakland, Calif.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

dodjer

Report: TV ratings for NBA return down from pre-hiatus nosedive

League experiencing free fall in viewership, producing numbers considerably lower than even lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Sam Amico

by

dealwithit

Sprained ankle to sideline Celtics' Hayward until at least September

Boston starting small forward suffered injury during Game 1 playoff victory over Philadelphia.

Sam Amico

Lakers to honor Kobe by wearing 'Black Mamba' jerseys on Aug. 24

Los Angeles faces Portland in first round of playoffs, breaking out special uniforms one series early.

Sam Amico

Rose to represent Knicks as they look to move up for first time since 1985

New York has won first overall pick just once -- when they drafted center Patrick Ewing 35 years ago.

Sam Amico

NBA won't hold 2021 All-Star Game in Indianapolis as currently scheduled

League informs Indiana hotel partners that annual weekend-long event unlikely to take place in February.

Sam Amico

NCAA targets mid-September for decision on start to hoops season

College basketball may be shifting its normal start date of Nov. 10 to sometime in early 2021.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves to be represented by Russell in draft lottery

Minnesota tied for best odds to win top overall pick as annual lottery scheduled to take place Thursday.

Sam Amico

LeBron promises Lakers taking red-hot Blazers very seriously

Los Angeles, Portland showing mutual respect entering Game 1 of their Western Conference series.

Sam Amico

Observations: Celtics ride Tatum to Game 1 win as rivalry alive and well

Boston overcomes Philadelphia's charge to gain early advantage in Eastern Conference playoff series.

Brady Amico