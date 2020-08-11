Payne leaves role at Kentucky to become Knicks assistant

The New York Knicks have hired Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne as an assistant on the staff of Tom Thibodeau, the team announced.

"I'm thrilled that Kenny has joined my staff as an assistant coach," Thibodeau said in a statement. "He has an outstanding ability to forge relationships with players and improve their skills. He knows what it takes to win and has learned from one of the best coaches there is in John Calipari. Kenny will be a tremendous addition to our organization."

Payne, 53, becomes the first hire since Thibodeau took over as head coach late last month.He served as an assistant with Kentucky since 2010.

"I now take the next step in my basketball journey and fulfill my dream of coaching in the NBA," Payne said in a statement. "I'm beyond grateful and excited for the chance to work for such a prestigious organization as the New York Knicks under the leadership of Leon Rose, Scott Perry, William Wesley, and Tom Thibodeau, who I have such great admiration and respect for."

Mike Woodson and Mike Miller have been mentioned as other potential Knicks assistant coaches. Woodson is a former Knicks coach and Miller just wrapped up a stint as the interim man.